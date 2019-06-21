Mr. Hudson's Back, With "When The Machine Stops"

It's been a shocking TEN years since Mr. Hudson’s last album, Straight No Chaser was released via Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label. The British singer/songwriter/producer is known for his high profile work with the likes of Ye and JAY-Z, his unique sound and the vulnerability he imbues within his music, setting him apart from other artists. Today, he finally makes his return with his new full-length LP WHEN THE MACHINE STOPS. The 11-track album features guest appearances by Vic Mensa and Taylor Bennett, plus additional contributions from Schae, Josh Dean, Petite Noir and Good Grace.

“Thank you in advance for listening to these new songs,” Mr. Hudson captioned his announcement on Instagram. “I’ve been working on them for 9 months and now they’re yours. They're just zeroes and ones on a server somewhere until you press play... turn up the volume (it's better when it's loud) and let me know how it makes you feel or if you have a favourite track." In terms of the album's content itself, if you're not into synth-y, postmodern, electronic, high-tech-esque sounding tunes, you'd probably be better off sitting this one out. His tracks that feature Vic Mensa and Taylor Bennett, "Chicago" (which he released as a single prior to the album), and "Magic City," respectively, add a more up-tempo and hip-hop infused twinge to the project. But, Hudson's specialty lies in the raw emotion and self-inquisition he diffuses within his work, and a wider audience is more likely to respond to his more stripped-back tracks such as: the somber "Antidote," the introspective "Tesla," - which, for its part, incorporates a much-needed bass element to the album - as well as the final 3, closing tracks of the album, "Slept On Me," "Go Now," and "Closing Time." An overall ode to existentialism, lost love and loneliness, this album proves a success for Mr. Hudson.