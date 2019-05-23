Mr. Hudson Calls On Vic Mensa To Pay Homage To "Chicago" On New Single

Mr. Hudson and Vic Mensa have worked together on numerous occasions and have built a great relationship. In 2017, Mr. Hudson recruited Vic Mensa for the single "Coldplay," although they've worked together a few times for Vic's projects. Earlier this year, Mr. Hudson blessed his fans with the single, "ANTIDOTE," and now, he reunited with Vic Mensa to pay homage to the Windy City.

Premiering earlier today on Billboard, the two artists came through with a dark, electronic single that's meant to pay homage to Vic Mensa's hometown of Chicago. Vic delivers an emotional vocal performance on the track where turns Chicago into a woman that he should've left in the city.

"Once I had the song, I knew I wanted it to sound like Chicago," Hudson said. "The drums were really important. Once I got the track sounding right with Johan, I called Vic. We’re always a good fit because he’s not afraid of wearing his heart on the sleeve of his motorcycle jacket. I went to his studio, which looks like a punk music venue, and he cut his verse in a couple takes. It’s emotional but it’s proud. Anger can be a useful emotion.”

Quotable Lyrics

String me alone and try to play me like a symphony

Shittin' on me publicly, you do it just to fuck with me

Cut me then be cuffin' me, like I was in custody

I could tell you judgin' me, I see it in your eyes

