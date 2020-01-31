mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mr Eazi Heats Things Up With "Kpalanga"

Aron A.
January 31, 2020 14:41
23 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Kpalanga
Mr Eazi

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Mr Eazi is back with his latest track.


Mr Eazi has the golden touch on any record he touches. The afrobeats superstar has gained a serious amount of prominence in the last few years while also treading international grounds including in the US. 2019 was a huge year for him, as well. Appearing on Beyonce's The Lion King: The Gift and producing some definitive anthems of summer 2019, it seems like he was just setting himself up for a major year in 2020.

Today, he returned with his new song, "Kpalanga" which translates to "Go Crazy." Eazi delivers a mellow and infectious single that serves as his first drop of the year. Mr Eazi dedicates the song to servicemen and women around the world and said the song was inspired by the real life love story of his mother and father.

Quotable Lyrics
Say you go look my face
Tell me where you dey
Make I come tha place
I’ve been waiting, I’ve been waiting

Mr Eazi
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  23
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Mr Eazi afrobeats 2020 new song nigeria
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mr Eazi Heats Things Up With "Kpalanga"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject