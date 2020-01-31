Mr Eazi Heats Things Up With "Kpalanga"

Mr Eazi has the golden touch on any record he touches. The afrobeats superstar has gained a serious amount of prominence in the last few years while also treading international grounds including in the US. 2019 was a huge year for him, as well. Appearing on Beyonce's The Lion King: The Gift and producing some definitive anthems of summer 2019, it seems like he was just setting himself up for a major year in 2020.

Today, he returned with his new song, "Kpalanga" which translates to "Go Crazy." Eazi delivers a mellow and infectious single that serves as his first drop of the year. Mr Eazi dedicates the song to servicemen and women around the world and said the song was inspired by the real life love story of his mother and father.

Quotable Lyrics

Say you go look my face

Tell me where you dey

Make I come tha place

I’ve been waiting, I’ve been waiting

