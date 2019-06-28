Mr Eazi Gets Cheeky On New Single "Supernova"

Mr Eazi's having a big year right now. The singer's been making waves across the globe with collaborations with a variety of artists. Additionally, he blessed the Coachella stage for the first time ever. The singer's also continued to release new solo music and heat things up for the summer. Most recently, he teamed up with Kranium on Walshy Fire's "Call Me" and joined forces with J Balvin and Bad Bunny on "COMO UN BEBE." Now, he returns with his latest single, "Supernova."

Mr Eazi's latest banger is definitely one for the summer. His cheeky new track, "Supernova" finds him singing about how he decides to ball out on his girl, whether it be getting her Fashion Nova clothes or giving her "Godzilla." The single was produced by Dre Skull and E Kelly. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Make I be your Supernova

I go buy your things from Fashion Nova

I no go do you Jangolova

I go bless you with my Godzilla