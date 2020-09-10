Mr Eazi & Major Lazer Grab Nicki Minaj & K4mo For Dance-Ready "Oh My Gawd"

People will be dancing worldwide to this one in 3, 2, 1...

Mr Eazi and Major Lazer have officially teamed up to release their bouncy anthem "Oh My Gawd," which features Nicki Minaj and K4mo. The track, which has already been accompanied by a dance video, is perfect for the club. With tons of international appeal, ranging from Africa to Jamaica, to Trinidad, and back to the States, you can bet your top dollar that "Oh My Gawd" is about to run up the streams.

"This record was really fun to make," says Nigerian star Mr Eazi. "And it’s crazy how it went from hearing a K4mo intro in the studio with Fred Again, to me jumping on it and then Diplo hopping in! And Walshy hitting me up to say it’s a banger—next thing Nicki is on it! Been a journey really, like two years in the making and I can’t wait to perform it at my next festival!"

Obviously, it will be a while before festivals are back up and running but this will surely be a fun one to hear blaring in the middle of a large crowd, as Eazi anticipates.

Listen below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

Stranger, looking for some danger

Ride it like a bad gyal, face of a angel

This one, yeah, I'm Major, UK out to Asia

Pull out in the Range, got him beepin' like a pager

You nuh say I'ma give you what you want

You know I got a body you could flaunt

You let me come first, I'm in the front

He like kickin' it with Chun, I'ma diss him when I'm done