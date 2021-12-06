Mozzy Teams With Celly Ru & E Mozzy For "H.G.M" Mixtape

It's been a productive year for Mozzy, once again. The rapper teamed up with YG at the top of the year for their joint project, Kommunity Service which set the tone for his subsequent solo offering, Untreated Trauma. Following three years of delivering quality, the rapper's latest solo body of work got him some much-needed recognition, but with the recent praise surrounding his name, Mozzy's spreading the spotlight on some of his artists.

This weekend, the rapper unveiled the H.G.M mixtape alongside E Mozzy and Celly Ru. The project is 12-songs in total, largely consisting of collaborations between the three rappers. However, additional appearances come from YG, YS, Cash Kidd, and more.

Press play on Mozzy, Celly Ru, and E Mozzy's H.G.M project below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.