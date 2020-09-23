Mozzy Returns To His Roots On "Occupational Hazard" Ft. Wale, YFN Lucci, Quando Rondo

Deviating from his regular time frame, California rapper Mozzy created his latest project quicker than usual. Typically, Mozzy spends upwards of a year working on an album, but he was able to craft his Occupational Hazard record in just one month. The Sacramento artist released his previous project, Beyond Bulletproof, back in May, and because he was inspired to return to his artistic roots, so he began thinking about how he would incorporate pieces of his old self into his current maturated state.

“This is my favorite project to date out of all my EPs, mixtapes, albums. I had to get back to the old me, the Hellgang Mozzy, and bring people that heat that talks directly to the streets," said Mozzy. "My last album Beyond Bulletproof was something catered to the masses, but Occupational Hazard is for those who live a certain lifestyle. With Occupational Hazard, I want to let people know it's not always velvet or rainbows at the end of the tunnel. When you choose to maneuver and make your money a certain way, there can be consequences that come with that, but own it, embrace it, don’t dwell on it. Know what you signed up for and take the ups and downs with pride."

Occupational Hazard includes appearances by YFN Lucci, Quando Rondo, Wale, Blxst, Marco Mula, E Mozzy, Trae Tha Truth, Celly Ru, Tsu Surf, and Stacy Barthe. Stream Occupational Hazard and let us know what you think about Mozzy's latest effort.

Tracklisting

1. Intro

2. Death Is Callin

3. Livin Thru Me

4. Terrorist Threats

5. Get Even (w/ YFN Lucci)

6. Same 40

7. Heartbroken (w/ Quando Rondo)

8. Never Lackin

9. Don't Play Fair (w/ Wale & Blxst)

10. Hazardous

11. Streets Ain't Safe (w/ Blxst)

12. Geekin 4 Squeeze (w/ Marco Mula)

13. Too Much Pride (w/ Celly Ru, E-Mozzy, Trae Tha Truth)

14. Livin What I Know (w/ Tsu Surf & Stacy Barthe)