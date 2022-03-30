Chaining day is an important day in any rapper's career, even the most seasoned MCs. Mozzy's been on an impressive run since 2015 and the hard work paid off when Yo Gotti announced that he brought the Sacramento artist onto the CMG roster. The announcement of Mozzy's signing to the Memphis-based label arrived during a press conference in February where Gotti confirmed that he expanded the roster to include the West Coast artist.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"I always wanted to work with an artist from the West Coast,” he said, per Billboard. “After years of having big conversations, running into each other and sharing ideas, we come here tonight to let you know, we’re bringing our dawg Mozzy into CMG.”

"Big dawg been tappin’ in with me," Mozzy added. "I’m talkin’ about even before a n—a career even popped… We had conversations. He told me there was a seat at the table. I had to get my life right, tie up a couple of loose ends. I tied them motherf—ers up [and] we here now."

On Tuesday (March 29th), Gotti shared footage from Mozzy's chaining day, alongside other members of the CMG crew. Dressed in all-white, Mozzy received a massive chain with an iced out "C" pendant. Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, and EST Gee dapped up Mozzy to congratulate him on officially joining the team.

Mozzy has yet to announce his debut on the label but we hope it arrives in time for the summer.