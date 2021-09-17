Mozzy Puts In Work On "Tycoon"

Today, Cali rapper Mozzy came through and delivered his brand new album Untreated Trauma, itself a powerful statement in itself. With the entire project available to stream right here -- featuring guest appearances from EST Gee, Babyface Ray, E. Mozzy, Kalan.FrFr, Celly Ru, and YFN Lucci -- it feels appropriate to single out one of the solo highlights, "Tycoon."

Over a vibey West coast instrumental, Mozzy lets fly a steady stream of rhymes. "Cussin out my bitch hardly ever sober," he raps, over the off-kilter synthesizers. "I be cussin out my n***a he done sold the blower / Theodork, suckaz out her loafin' we gon' blow his motor / old-ass trey five-seven you got deserve a holster."

It's a simple and effective dose of hard-hitting bars from one of the West's most consistent, so be sure to check out "Tycoon" right here and now.

