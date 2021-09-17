mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mozzy Puts In Work On "Tycoon"

Mitch Findlay
September 17, 2021 13:26
129 Views
11
0
℗ 2021 Mozzy Records / EMPIRE℗ 2021 Mozzy Records / EMPIRE
℗ 2021 Mozzy Records / EMPIRE

Tycoon
Mozzy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Fresh off the release of his new album "Untreated Trauma," Mozzy puts in work on the highlight track "Tycoon."


Today, Cali rapper Mozzy came through and delivered his brand new album Untreated Trauma, itself a powerful statement in itself. With the entire project available to stream right here -- featuring guest appearances from EST Gee, Babyface Ray, E. Mozzy, Kalan.FrFr, Celly Ru, and YFN Lucci -- it feels appropriate to single out one of the solo highlights, "Tycoon." 

Over a vibey West coast instrumental, Mozzy lets fly a steady stream of rhymes. "Cussin out my bitch hardly ever sober," he raps, over the off-kilter synthesizers. "I be cussin out my n***a he done sold the blower / Theodork, suckaz out her loafin' we gon' blow his motor / old-ass trey five-seven you got deserve a holster."

It's a simple and effective dose of hard-hitting bars from one of the West's most consistent, so be sure to check out "Tycoon" right here and now.

Quotable Lyrics

Cussin out my bitch hardly ever sober
I be cussin out my n***a he done sold the blower
Theodork, suckaz out her loafin' we gon' blow his motor
Old-ass trey five-seven you got deserve a holster

Mozzy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  129
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Mozzy Untreated Trauma
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mozzy Puts In Work On "Tycoon"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject