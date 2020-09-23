Mozzy Pledges Loyalty To The Clique On "Terrorist Threats"

Sacramento's finest Mozzy is back with his latest project, Occupational Hazard. This marks his second solo project of the year following May's Beyond Bulletproof. Mozzy's easily the most consistent rapper in the game whose output doesn't ever compromise quality. Occupational Hazard is no different, providing many stand-out moments on collaborations and solo tracks.

The pain and anguish from the streets are often reflected in his music. On "Terrorist Threats," track four on the project, is a chilling entry detailing death and vengeance in the streets. Mozzy's tightly flows over the haunting West Coast-infused production with accurate reflections of gang banging and drug trafficking.

Occupational Hazard arrived with thirteen tracks in total and appearances from Wale, Blxst, YFN Lucci, and many more. Check that out here.

Quotable Lyrics

Keep the door locked in the dope spot

Got the fat choppa in the love seat

If you do not slide for your gang member, you do not love me

You never frontline a gang war, how're you above me?

I'm the one they call when it gets funky