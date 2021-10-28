Yesterday, we shared the news that beloved TikTok star Huey Haha has passed away at the age of 22. The heavy news has taken a toll of friends, family, and fans of the comedian, who have all been mourning the loss of such a bright light.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched and shared to Huey’s Instagram page to raise money for funeral costs, and to support the young daughter he leaves behind. The site had a goal of $15,000, which they’ve already surpassed to raise a total of $34,322.

When “Sleep Walkin” rapper Mozzy got wind of the TikToker’s death, he shared a tribute to his Instagram page. “Shit Brazy!!!! Appreciate all the gangsta shit u contributed to the culture,” he captioned a sweet photo of Huey and his daughter. “U can cancel the car wash ima pay 4 it!!! Get yo rest youngin,” he concluded, revealing that he has plans to play for the late comedian’s funeral.

Mozzy’s followers didn’t hesitate to praise him for his kindness. “Compassion for the less fortunate this why the people love u bro,” one commenter wrote. “You’re a real one. But we already knew that,” another added.

“The Asian community lost a great comedian and up and coming entertainer. Huey leaves behind one young daughter. Rest in Paradise to this young, creative, and amazingly talented star. You will be missed. Prayers and condolences to all of your friends and family,” a kind post about Huey from @jackfroot was captioned.

Although he made many people laugh with his content, the social media icon also spoke about his struggles with depression during a video earlier this year. RIP Huey.