Mozzy Links Up With Sage The Gemini & Marc E. Bassy On "Cut Ties"

Mozzy has been on a steady roll for the past year and a half. The rapper went hard throughout 2018 with the release of three projects including Spiritual Conversations and Gangland Landlord. We're nearing August but Mozzy's already dropped off two projects this year including Internal Affairs that he dropped off at the top of June. Now, it looks like he has more music in the cut. Today, he teams up with Marc E. Bassy and Sage The Gemini for his latest track.

Mozzy's back with his latest single "Cut Ties" which follows the release of his Guapdad 4000 collab, "Scammin." Over some soulful production, Mozzy delivers a smooth anthem for the summer. Marc E. Bassy's silky vocals hold down hook duties on the track while Sage The Gemini serves as a middle ground between the two with rap-sing delivery on the hook.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Check the call log, I hit you 'least a hunnid times

I been on your line, tryna cuff you for the summer time

Y'ain't double back 'cause of that goofy, it ain't no wonder why

Fly high baby from caterpillar to butterfly