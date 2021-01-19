Mozzy Keeps Mum On "Neva Said It"

Mozzy never has a shortage of music in the stash. And if he does, he certainly doesn't have any limit to the inspiration he draws from the outside world. The rapper's truly hasn't missed yet. Over the past two years, he released seven projects, though the majority of them dropped in 2019. In comparison, 2020 wasn't as fruitful but everything he did drop was top-tier.

Now that we've entered 2021, Mozzy is back in action with a brand new single titled, "Neva Said It." Serving as his first drop of the year, Mozzy comes through fierce with harrowing bars of the streets as he's backed by the urgency of the production.

If this is what Mozzy chose to set the tone for his upcoming year, we're excited to hear what he's cooking up.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't run around this mothafucka, it ain't bool for Blood

These n***as love me, ain't no tellin' what they gon' do for Blood

And they gon' post up recent photo when we shoot you up

And they gon' put that make-up on your when they suit you up