Mozzy Joins Forces With Snap Dogg On "Free"

Snap Dogg's been making a lot of noise lately and it appears as though he's just going up from here. Earlier this year, he made his HNHH debut with his 6ix9ine diss track, "Tekashi." Shortly after, he caught the attention of the hip-hop community with a song he made in dedication of Nipsey Hussle. Now, he links up with Mozzy for his latest track, "Free." The track is an aggressive banger that finds the two rappers detailing the issues within the system over a fiery instrumental.

Snap Dogg detailed the inspiration behind the track on Instagram.

"The System and streets is made to take us from our family friends and everybody who wit u really when u successful to got to play smart cause they waiting on us to fuck up just cause we got a bigger voice I say this to say FREE them boyz," he wrong alongside a post with mugshots of Lil Durk, YNW Melly, Tay-K, Kodak Black, and others.

Quotable Lyrics

You know the word around the bity, you on black & white

On Jesus Christ, n***a buckle when they gang life

Got 'em sprayin' with the Mac every day and night

His bunky swap cells so let the homie stay the night