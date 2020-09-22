Mozzy, Jackboy, D Smoke & More Highlight EMPIRE's "Voices For Changes Vol. 1"

EMPIRE has been one of the most prominent labels when it comes to independent hip-hop. Now, they've enlisted a slew of their artists to contribute to their new compilation project, EMPIRE Presents: Voices Of Change Vol. 1. The project is laced with 21 songs in total with artists like Mozzy, D Smoke, Rexx Life Raj, Lloyd, Rotimi, Massari, and more contributing songs to the tracklist. The project is meant to empower POC's across the world, allowing them to tell their story, while all of the proceeds from the project will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union.

"From day one of starting EMPIRE the goal was always to empower and educate artists," EMPIRE CEO & Founder Ghazi Shami said in a statement. "To see our passionate and diverse team come together with our artists to inspire and educate others is incredibly fulfilling. I thank our artists, EMPIRE family, and generous partners for showing unity in action."