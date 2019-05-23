Mozzy Is Back With "Shine'N For Diamond"

Mozzy's getting ready for the release of his new project, Internal Affairs which is due out next month. The rapper announced the project in the midst of a back-and-forth with Philthy Rich, ultimately producing the singles, "Killdrummy," and "Chill Phillipe." Since then, it seems like the feud's died down, at least in the public eye. Mozzy's dished out several tracks since then including a dedication to his grandma on "Legal Guardian/Guardian Angel." Now, he's back with more fire with his latest drop, "Shine'N For Diamond."

Mozzy released his latest track, "Shine'N For Diamond" earlier today which serves as the latest drop off of Internal Affairs. Over soulful production, Mozzy delivers emotional street bars while giving fans both the good and the bad of the street lifestyle.

Mozzy's new album Internal Affairs arrives on May 28th.

Quotable Lyrics

Blood, I rather n***as rob than to steal from me

Thumbin' through these M&M's, dirty money still lully

Still thuggin', let me youngin' do his little Dougie

Lil' rugged, lil' slummy, bitches still love me