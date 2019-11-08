Mozzy Is Back In The Mix With "I'll Never Tell Em Sh*t"

Mozzy has been on a crazy grind in the past few years. He released numerous projects, both solo and collaborative since then beginning of 2018 but the thing about it is he hasn't spread himself too thin. There are still stories that will be told and lessons to learn. Today, the rapper returned with his latest single, "I'll Never Tell Em Shit." Over melancholic piano chords and chopped up vocal samples, Mozzy gets candid about pivotal moments in his life from the death of family members to being locked up and some of the things he's witnessed in the streets.

Perhaps the new song is an indication that Mozzy has another song in the cut before the year ends. This year, he dropped joint projects with Raz Simone, Gunplay and Berner. He also released his own solo project, Internal Affairs.

Quotable Lyrics

I could leave the hood for forever, they'll still love me

I'm a child of it, never divorce the trenches nor file for it

He was just the driver but he the one that went down for it

