Mozzy Honors Late Friend On New Single "Straight To 4th"

It's been a busy year for Sacramento rapper Mozzy. The Oak Park representative has been sharing a few new singles in recent weeks, following up on his California-celebrating joint project with YG, which was titled Kommunity Service. One of the most respected voices from the West Coast, Mozzy's work ethic remains unmatched. Despite having already released a lot of music this year, the 34-year-old rapper has announced his next album, titled Untreated Trauma. This week, he shared the latest single from it.

The new record is called "Straight To 4th" and it honors one of Mozzy's late friends. Tributing his friend Skeem, "Straight To 4th" features some of the raw and unfiltered storytelling that fans have grown to love from Mozzy. Alongside a video directed by Suj, the new single captures the feeling of losing a loved one, and how hard it can be to get over that trauma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mozzy (@mozzy)

Untreated Trauma is expected for a release on September 17. It will include features from EST Gee, Babyface Ray, Kalan.FrFr, and more.

Check out the new video below and stay tuned for more new music from Mozzy.

Quotable Lyrics:

Passin' on her like a plate of pork

'Cause bitches left when I was draped in orange

On God, they never came to court

Enduring pain 'til I can't take no more

I told my dog we gon' be rich, he told me say no more