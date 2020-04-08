Mozzy Gets Polo G & Lil Poppa To Spit Cartel Bars On "Pricetag"

One of the best out of Sacramento, Mozzy has built a reputation like no other. Keeping his city on his back, the 32-year-old rapper has been on quite the run as of late. Very few artists have a work ethic as strong as Mozzy and even if they do, the quality of their music usually doesn't match. Somehow, Mozzy can crank out hits at a quick pace, always coming through with that heat. As we tip-toe toward the star's new release, we've been gifted the second single from Beyond Bulletproof, the upcoming album from Mozzy.

Featuring rising personalities Polo G and Lil Poppa, Mozzy snaps over a beat that sounds like it came straight out of Narcos. Their cartel bars fit perfectly on the track, which was produced by India Got Them Beats and Steph Got The Waves.

Beyond Bulletproof will be released on May 1. Listen to "Pricetag" with Polo G and Lil Poppa below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm banging 'till the death of me

Killers that'll step for me

Of course I love my Auntie, I just hate that she on that Amphetamine

Sucker side scared of me

Scientific fact, though

I just checked the 'gram, nobody died, we doubled back, though