mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mozzy Gets Polo G & Lil Poppa To Spit Cartel Bars On "Pricetag"

Alex Zidel
April 08, 2020 15:55
114 Views
00
0
Mozzy Records/EMPIREMozzy Records/EMPIRE
Mozzy Records/EMPIRE

Pricetag
Mozzy Feat. Polo G & Lil Poppa

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Mozzy releases the second single from his new album "Beyond Bulletproof," linking with Polo G and Lil Poppa on "Pricetag."


One of the best out of Sacramento, Mozzy has built a reputation like no other. Keeping his city on his back, the 32-year-old rapper has been on quite the run as of late. Very few artists have a work ethic as strong as Mozzy and even if they do, the quality of their music usually doesn't match. Somehow, Mozzy can crank out hits at a quick pace, always coming through with that heat. As we tip-toe toward the star's new release, we've been gifted the second single from Beyond Bulletproof, the upcoming album from Mozzy.

Featuring rising personalities Polo G and Lil Poppa, Mozzy snaps over a beat that sounds like it came straight out of Narcos. Their cartel bars fit perfectly on the track, which was produced by India Got Them Beats and Steph Got The Waves. 

Beyond Bulletproof will be released on May 1. Listen to "Pricetag" with Polo G and Lil Poppa below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm banging 'till the death of me
Killers  that'll step for me
Of course  I love my Auntie, I just hate that she on that Amphetamine
Sucker side scared of me
Scientific fact, though
I  just checked the 'gram, nobody died, we doubled back, though

Mozzy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  114
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Mozzy Polo G Lil Poppa new song new music sacramento
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mozzy Gets Polo G & Lil Poppa To Spit Cartel Bars On "Pricetag"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject