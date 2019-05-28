Mozzy Drops Another For The Collection With "Internal Affairs"

Sacramento rapper Mozzy has been quietly racking up points as one of the game's most consistent. With no shortage of solid material under his belt, Internal Affairs continues the pattern most recently established on Gangland Landlord, highlighting some of the game's unsung heroes - himself included. With features from Sada Baby, Sage The Gemini, Don Q, Lil Poppa, E MOZZY, Celly Ru and Teejay3k, Mozzy's latest features a variety of different styles, from the melancholic "Slide," to the menacing contemplation of "Die For It."

Production tends to operate within a somber realm, with solemn piano progressions and up-tempo drums setting a haunting tone. Yet it's not haunting in the sense that Mozzy is an inherently threatening being. It's more that he's seen and experienced no shortage of harrowing encounters and events, many of which have shaped his general outlook on life. For that reason, Mozzy remains a compelling and trustworthy narrator, remaining humble as he reflects on the road thus traveled. What do you think of this one?