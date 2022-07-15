Mozzy Delivers New Single "Open Arms"

It's a big week for the CMG camp. After a slew of major signings, including GloRilla, he finally unveiled CMG's new compilation tape, Gangsta Art. The 27-song project boasts appearances from the entire roster, though most would agree that Mozzy might be the MVP. He rattled through several records, including the intro, as well as previously released singles like "Big League" and "Steppers."

As the rapper seemingly gears toward the release of a new body of work, he slid through with a brand new single this morning titled, "Open Arms." Mozzy's vulnerability and honesty take center stage over soulful production that provides a glimpse into another side of him.

Hopefully, the single's release leads to an actual follow-up to 2021's Untreated Trauma.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm in a Lamb' like it's my only car

I'm showin' bars and throwin' bars, stitching up this open heart

He took his time and they make no remarks

Forever schemin', I have no regards

