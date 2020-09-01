Mozzy Delivers Chilling New Single "Death Is Callin"

Months after the release of Beyond Bulletproof, and Mozzy is preparing to drop off another new project. The rapper returned this morning a chilling new banger titled, "Death Is Callin" as he kicks off the campaign for Occupational Hazard. Keeping the streets of the West Coast at the forefront, he delivers a sinister banger detailing the risks and losses that come with the game. The eerie piano keys and spooky synths emphasize this horror while Mozzy reflects on the loss of friends and associates to the streets.

Occupational Hazard is already up for pre-order on Apple Music today, revealing a release date for Sept. 22nd. Though the tracklist hasn't been revealed in its entirety, the pre-order shows that it will include fourteen songs. Keep your eyes peeled for more new music.

Quotable Lyrics

It ain't a time when suckas died and we ain't celebrated

We have 'em section off your section like it's segregated

And heavy doses when indulging, and I'm dedication, medicated

And how is millions in his bank and he uneducated?

You better not pull up to mi casa without no reservations

Blind n***as lead the blind without no destination