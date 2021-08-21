Mozzy Comes Through Swinging On "Unforgiven"

It's been a busy year for Mozzy so far but that isn't anything new to the Sacramento rapper. On Friday, the rapper slid through with a brand new banger titled, "Unforgiven." Laced up with menacing production, Mozzy brings the outside world into the grim reality of the streets of Sacramento. "How can I complain? I ain't dead yet/ You keep bringin' up these drops, why you ain't left yet?" he raps off the top.

The latest release from Mozzy serves as his first solo release since teaming up with YG for their collaborative album, Kommunity Service. Last year, Mozzy served up two solo projects, Beyond Bulletproof as well as Occupational Hazard.

With the release of "Unforgiven," we're excited to hear what Mozzy has in store next.

Quotable Lyrics

She just wanna pacify the Johnson like she teethin'

I'm forever scheming, you is too, then pledge allegiance

Hella gun cases, but it ain't like I don't need it

Aquafina on me, you can smell that I'm conceited, yeah

