Mozzy Assists P-Lo On Uplifting New Single "Don't Think"

P-Lo made waves throughout the years as a member of the Bay Area collective, The Heartbreak Gang. These days, he's been putting in work as a solo artist and establishing himself as such. He's continued to release a ton of new material over the years including his project, PRIME which arrived in July 2018. Now, the rapper is getting ready to release his new project, SHINE this month. Ahead of its release, he teams up with Mozzy for his new single, "Don't Think."

With some smooth production provided by Monro, P-Lo and Mozzy kick back some Cali flows on their new single. The two rappers deliver an uplifting record that finds them reflecting on their past and how they've managed to get past barriers they've faced in their lives. The new single follows the release of P-Lo's "Goin Big" that dropped last month.

Quotable Lyrics

Blood, you know we ran it up and all the guys here

Bitch, you bang like five sets and you still ain't slide yet

We used to hit the bank with all the fraud cheques

Now a n***a sign cheques



