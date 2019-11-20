Mozzy & Tsu Surf Team Up For "Blood Cuzzins" Project Feat. Boosie Badazz, Styles P & More

Mozzy and Tsu Surf are from different coasts, but on their new project, their chemistry is as strong as if they were Blood Cuzzins. Tsu Surf hails from Newark and Mozzy from Sacramento. We first got our first taste of this duo when they dropped "Hell Talk" back in September 2018. Luckily, their new project supplies us with fourteen more examples of why they're some of the most talented lyricists in the game.

Tsu Surf started out in the battle rap scene, so it comes as no surprise that on Blood Cuzzins he deliver lines that hit you in the face and make you feel like you need a second to recover. He shares endless wisdom from the streets. "They’ll suck you dry, be a leech if you let em be. Don't wait for a case to see your dog ain't your pedigree," he raps on one song. He also has other bars that are nothing short of inspirational. "Only n**** I been pressed to meet is the better me" is the kind of shit that keeps you in your lane. We're no strangers to Mozzy's skill and the effort from the two artists is perfectly on par. Their tones greatly compliment each other too. Tsu Surf's being a bit higher-pitched, while Mozzy's more hoarse.

Blood Cuzzins calls in a bunch of features, including Teejay3K, Babyface Gunna, Boosie Badazz, Styles P.