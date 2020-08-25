Mozzy & P-Lo Come Through Smooth On ReeceBeats' "Slide"

The trusted producer tag that is "Reece Takem To Church" has been echoed ahead of many tracks. ReeceBeats has worked with artists like Lil Durk, Kehlani, G-Eazy, Boosie Badazz, and more. These days, he's establishing himself as a lead artist; a move we've witnessed plenty of producers take. Following the release of "Wayy Up" ft. E-40, Keak Da Sneak, and IAMSU, ReeceBeats brings P-Lo and Mozzy together for their new single, "Slide." Bringing together a funky West Coast bass, P-Lo and Mozzy deliver smooth player talk for their new collaboration.

ReeceBeats has worked with both artists closely in the past. Recently, Reece took to Instagram to celebrate his first gold plaque from Mozzy's single, "Excuse Me."

Make sure you check out ReeceBeats new track below and keep your eyes peeled for more music.

Quotable Lyrics

Lil baby gonna slide on me

I told her pull up in a pink Puma slides for me

Two coffee cups and some ice for me

And don't forget to get the Sprite for me