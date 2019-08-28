Mozzy & NoCap Link Up On Guitar-Driven Song, "Sad Situations"

Mozzy has been known to supply songs with a haunting atmosphere that densely document his gangbanging days. His latest full-length, Internal Affairs - which dropped in May - stuck to this theme and aesthetic. However, a month ago, he put out "Cut Ties", which was a clear step in a lighter sonic and thematic direction. It boasts bouncy drums, a high-pitched melodic vocal sample and an R&B hook. Now, with his new offering, "Sad Situations", it's confirmed that we're gonna be getting some more mellow Mozzy.

Opening with a beachy guitar riff, you're immediately put at ease and NoCap then coming in with his laidback flows on the chorus solidifies this vibe. Mozzy starts his verse sounding like someone who found themselves at the wrong event, but then quickly figured out how to adapt and make the most of it. At first, he's talking about good pussy and then the instrumental's tone seems to sends him into a introspective spiral, reflecting on lost childhood friends and the trauma of watching his mother struggle. Your chest feels heavy with the weight of Mozzy's confessions when the chorus returns, but NoCap's buoyant melodies quickly have you nodding your head again to the vibrant guitar.

Quotable Lyrics

We ride at night with the windows tinted

I know you lying, but Im'ma let you finish

Anything goes, might as well get that paper

Anything folds

