Mozzy & Molly Brazy Connect On "Boss Up"

Detroit has been a breeding ground of talent in hip hop and in the past year, this became evidently clear with a new generation rightfully putting on for the youth. Molly Brazy has been slowly revealing why she's the next up from the city. Though she hasn't released a project this year, she's offered several promising singles that have us excited for what she has in store for the coming year.

This week, she returned with an icy banger alongside Mozzy titled, "Boss Up." Molly is a big flexer on this own, reflecting on her rise and the wealth she's accumulated on the way. Meanwhile, Mozzy effortlessly demolishes the verse, proving, once again, that's he's one of the most consistent in the rap game right now.

Quotable Lyrics

Who hatin' on me?

Tell 'em n***as run they chicken up

Choppa City War, tell them n***as put them nickles up

We throwin' alley-oops to the youngins, that's how you big him up