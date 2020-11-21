mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mozzy & Molly Brazy Connect On "Boss Up"

Aron A.
November 21, 2020 16:37
77 Views
01
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Boss Up
Molly Brazy Feat. Mozzy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The rising Detroit rapper links up with Mozzy for her new single.


Detroit has been a breeding ground of talent in hip hop and in the past year, this became evidently clear with a new generation rightfully putting on for the youth. Molly Brazy has been slowly revealing why she's the next up from the city. Though she hasn't released a project this year, she's offered several promising singles that have us excited for what she has in store for the coming year.

This week, she returned with an icy banger alongside Mozzy titled, "Boss Up." Molly is a big flexer on this own, reflecting on her rise and the wealth she's accumulated on the way. Meanwhile, Mozzy effortlessly demolishes the verse, proving, once again, that's he's one of the most consistent in the rap game right now.

Quotable Lyrics
Who hatin' on me?
Tell 'em n***as run they chicken up
Choppa City War, tell them n***as put them nickles up
We throwin' alley-oops to the youngins, that's how you big him up

Molly Brazy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  77
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Molly Brazy Mozzy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mozzy & Molly Brazy Connect On "Boss Up"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject