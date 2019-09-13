mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mozzy & Gunplay Drop Second Collab Album "Chop Stixx & Banana Clips"

Aron A.
September 13, 2019 19:38
Chop Stixx & Banana Clips
Mozzy & Gunplay

Mozzy and Gunplay are back at it again.


Mozzy and Gunplay are undeniably fantastic together. The two previously linked up on Dreadlocks & Headshots in 2017 and fans have been hoping they'd be back together for another project. Although it's been two years, they haven't lost any chemistry on their new project, Chop Stixx and Banana Clips. The project consists of 10 tracks in total and includes the two previously released singles, "Bail Bond" and "Pain & Struggle." Mozzy and Gunplay solely rely on their own energy to carry the project throughout.

Mozzy's been quite busy this year with Chop Stixx & Banana Clips marking his fourth album of the year and third collab project since the top of 2019. He previously linked up with Berner for Slimey Individualz and Raz Simone on Members By All Movements.

Peep Chop Stixx & Banana Clips below. 

