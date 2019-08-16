Mozzy & Gunplay Drop "Bail Bond," Announce "Chop Stixx & Banana Clips"

It's been two years since Mozzy and Gunplay first linked up for Dreadlocks & Headshots but now, they're getting ready to drop their second joint project together. The two announced their new project, Chop Stixx & Banana Clips earlier today with the first single, "Bail Bond." Their chemistry's only gotten strong over time. As they swap verses, they fearlessly describe the warfare in the streets while maintaining that they will secure bond if the law ever does get them.

Chop Stixx & Banana Clips is set to serve as Mozzy's third project of the year. Earlier this year, he linked up with Berner for their kush-filled collab project, Slimey Individualz. A few months later, he released his latest solo project, Internal Affairs. As for Gunplay, he recently appeared on Rick Ross' new project, Port Of Miami 2 on the song, "Nobody's Favorite."

Peep "Bail Bond" below.

Quotable Lyrics

They know I had that iggy when the pigs jank 'em

It ain't nothin', just a bail bond away, baby

Handles with the rock, no pump fakin'

Behind the gang is a whole lot of drums quakin'