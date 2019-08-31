Mozzy & Gunplay Are Back Again With "Pain & Struggle"

Mozzy has been having a hell of a run in the past year and a half. The rapper's getting ready to release another new project in the coming weeks with Gunplay titled, Chop Stix & Banana Clips. Mozzy and Gunplay have previously worked together on a joint album that dropped two years ago. As time went by, their chemistry only strengthen. Today, they delivered the second single off of the project, "Pain & Struggle." Over a breezy West Coast instrumental, Mozzy and Gunplay bring it back to the gutter and detail all the obstacles they've had to overcome from being in the streets and dealing with poverty.

"Pain & Struggle" comes just a few days after Mozzy teamed up with No Cap for "Sad Situations."

Peep Mozzy & Gunplay's new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

If you don't know about the Mozzy, get familiar, boy

Pullin' up with them snitches, fuck up your image, boy

Momma told me you was soft but I ain't listen, boy

Reconsider, really thought you was my n***a, boy