Mozzy & Don Q Exude Menace On "Ain't No Tellin'"

Mozzy’s Internal Affairs has arrived, and with it comes a new chronicle of poised reflections. While the bulk of the project is anchored by haunting soundscapes, “Ain’t No Tellin” adds an additional dose of intimidation to the fold. Perhaps such is the side effect of two worlds colliding, New York and Los Angeles, two sides once ravaged by war decades long past. Now, the new collaboration finds both representatives faring rather admirably, complimenting each other’s presence nicely, in spite of their stylistic variance.

While the song itself is brief, it wastes little time in showcasing both parties. Taking to some somber production from Fonzie of 808 Mafia, Mozzy vents some of his anger over a minor-key progression. "Who you dude's body that was relevant," raps Mozzy, "hit his intelligence, get you knocked off for a settlement." Don Q goes off next, offering several threats for your discretion, as his goons don't offer such courtesies. "Fuck your protection, the n***s I brought in here ain't gon' threaten," he warns, as the banger winds down. Check it out for yourself.

Quotable Lyrics

Goon body, who you dude's body that was relevant?

Hit his intelligence, get you knocked off for a settlement

We sneakin’ the medal in, got a mini drake like the Taliban

These n***s rockin' with snitches talkin' ’bout he better not tell again