Mozzy & Blxst Teams Up On "I Ain't Perfect"

Aron A.
March 30, 2020 14:38
I Ain't Perfect
Mozzy Feat. Blxst

Mozzy & Blxst join forces for their new single, "I Ain't Perfect."


The second Mozzy drops one album, he's already revving up to release the follow-up. The rapper recently announced his forthcoming project, Beyond Bulletproof with his new single, "I Ain't Perfect." The new single, which features Blxst on the hook, is another vulnerable effort from Mozzy. With the life that he's lived, Mozzy reflects on moments of his past from a birds-eye view. Coming from rough upbringings, he looks back on the trauma he's experienced after finding success in music. 

We're excited to hear what Mozzy has up his sleeve. The rapper recently released the single, "Tunnel Vision" earlier this month before announcing the project. With a release date set for May 1st, keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Mozzy int he coming weeks.

Quotable Lyrics
I told him keep his head up, it'll be iight
He asked my why Allah took twenty-three to life 
When they ask me where I'm from, I'll always be precise
And if I middleman the play, then I'm gon' tweak the price

