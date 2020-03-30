Mozzy & Blxst Teams Up On "I Ain't Perfect"

The second Mozzy drops one album, he's already revving up to release the follow-up. The rapper recently announced his forthcoming project, Beyond Bulletproof with his new single, "I Ain't Perfect." The new single, which features Blxst on the hook, is another vulnerable effort from Mozzy. With the life that he's lived, Mozzy reflects on moments of his past from a birds-eye view. Coming from rough upbringings, he looks back on the trauma he's experienced after finding success in music.

We're excited to hear what Mozzy has up his sleeve. The rapper recently released the single, "Tunnel Vision" earlier this month before announcing the project. With a release date set for May 1st, keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Mozzy int he coming weeks.

Quotable Lyrics

I told him keep his head up, it'll be iight

He asked my why Allah took twenty-three to life

When they ask me where I'm from, I'll always be precise

And if I middleman the play, then I'm gon' tweak the price

