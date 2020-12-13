mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mozzy & Blxst Offer Words Of Encouragement On "Keep Hope"

Alexander Cole
December 13, 2020 15:19
Image via Mozzy
Keep Hope
Mozzy Feat. Blxst

Mozzy and Blxst come through with a sober reminder of 2020 with their new track "Keep Hope."


Mozzy and Blxst are two artists who have been thriving throughout 2020, despite everything negative that has transpired. With this in mind, it only makes perfect sense that they would team up on a track that speaks directly on some of the biggest stories that took place this year. This exact scenario occurs on their new track "Keep Hope" which offers an encouraging outlook on a dire situation.

With the first verse, Mozzy speaks on the deaths of Chadwick Boseman, as well as the deaths of countless civilians at the hands of the police. He even references COVID-19 and how it has affected numerous communities. Blxst handles the chorus on this track, where he urges people to keep having faith as things will eventually get better.

It's a track that speaks to just how difficult 2020 has been, and you can stream it below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Damn, rest in power to the Blackest Panther
I know how your family feel, my granddaddy died of cancer
Rap n****s fillin’ blanks to shit I never answer
Gotta stand for somethin’ when they hold you at a higher standard

SONGS Mozzy & Blxst Offer Words Of Encouragement On "Keep Hope"
Reject