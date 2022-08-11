Parents have done their best to curb their children's social media habits, but these days, it's a difficult feat to keep people away from the internet. Social media companies create platforms with the intention of users scrolling away for hours, making content consistently, or creating revenue so brands will stay stapled to their apps. Unfortunately, we also find that young people have used social media for bullying, and studies have shown that students—as well as adults—are dealing with self-esteem issues, as well.

According to Business Insider, a parent of a 13-year-old has sued Meta, formerly Facebook, for not implementing strategies that would prevent harm caused by "addictive and problematic use of the platform."



Kelly Sullivan / Stringer / Getty Images

Cecilia Tesch's daughter is only referred to "R.P." in documents, and the mother reportedly stated that her teen became a heavy user of Facebook when she was just seven years old. Tesch alleged that R.P. suffers from depression, anxiety, self-harm, and an eating disorder, and she connects her daughter's struggles with Meta. She also claimed that her daughter has lost the motivation to even spent time with friends, peers, or family, and R.P. doesn't have a regular sleep schedule because she receives "constant notifications."

Tesch accused Meta of purposefully creating a system that preys on the vulnerable. It is unclear what damages she is seeking at this time. Other platforms have faced similar lawsuits from parents. TikTok has found itself on the receiving end of legal trouble from families of children, but their controversies often center around their "challenges" turning deadly.

