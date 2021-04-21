Mother Nature Taps Sir Michael Rocks, Valee & More For "SZNZ"

Chicago duo Mother Nature has been putting in work over the years but 2020's PORTALZ put a lot more eyes on them. Klevah and Truth's penmanship and ear for production have made them a stand-out group within their region and outside of it. The buzz keeps on increasing with every single release, and rightfully so.

This week, Mother Nature unveiled their latest body of work, SZNZ. The 15 track EP was entirely produced by Boathouse. On the features side, Mother Nature enlists a slew of Chicago natives to bring their project to life. Valee, Sir Michael Rocks, Brittney Carter, Dave Coresh, Murph Watkins, Freddie Old Soul, and many more contribute to the tracklist.

Be sure to check out the latest project from Mother Nature. Sound off in the comments with your favorite song.