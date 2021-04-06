Mother Nature & Valee Put On For Chicago With New Collab “GOOFIEZ”

Mother Nature is currently doing justice in hip-hop, both for the female rap game and the legion of burgeoning Chicago-bred emcees overall. The duo seems to be doubling down on the "put on for my city" initiative with their latest single "GOOFIEZ," and the ladies are getting some help thanks to another Chicago native that's pretty ill behind a mic as well.



Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET

G.O.O.D. Music's own Valee is the emcee at hand who helps bring the collab to life, with each rapper included delivering an impressive set of bars that shows off their individual flows respectively. Lyrically, "GOOFIEZ" is all about stunting with an emphasis on doing so as a strong unit with your closest homies. Basically, do your best to leave the "goofs" on the sideline where they can't interrupt your glow-up, and continue to rock out with your winning team as we move into better weather and (fingers crossed!) a healthier and disease-free society. Sounds about right if you ask us!

Take a listen to "GOOFIEZ," the latest single by Mother Nature featuring Valee off the duo's upcoming album SZNZ, by streaming the track below or on your preferred MSP. The LP is expected to be released on April 20 via Closed Sessions, so be sure to stay on the lookout as it's set to feature appearances from the likes of Brittney Carter, Freddie Old Soul, The Cool Kid's own Sir Michael Rocks and more. Let us know your thoughts as always down below in the comments section:

Quotable Lyrics:

Is we politicking or we b*tching?

I don't really know

Found a way to activate the vision

Sh*t is mind control

What you speaking? How you living?

What's the riddle of your soul?

This one's for my n****s

Hope my real ones found the antidote