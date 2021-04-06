mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mother Nature & Valee Put On For Chicago With New Collab “GOOFIEZ”

Keenan Higgins
April 06, 2021 16:55
90 Views
10
0
© 2021 Mother Nature and Striker Life, Distributed by Closed Sessions© 2021 Mother Nature and Striker Life, Distributed by Closed Sessions
© 2021 Mother Nature and Striker Life, Distributed by Closed Sessions

GOOFIEZ
Mother Nature Feat. Valee

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Chicago's latest female rap duo Mother Nature is joined by fellow rapper & Chi-Town native Valee for the latest single off the group's upcoming 4/20 album drop, "SZNZ."


Mother Nature is currently doing justice in hip-hop, both for the female rap game and the legion of burgeoning Chicago-bred emcees overall. The duo seems to be doubling down on the "put on for my city" initiative with their latest single "GOOFIEZ," and the ladies are getting some help thanks to another Chicago native that's pretty ill behind a mic as well.

Mother Nature Valee GOOFIEZ new music collaboration
Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET

G.O.O.D. Music's own Valee is the emcee at hand who helps bring the collab to life, with each rapper included delivering an impressive set of bars that shows off their individual flows respectively. Lyrically, "GOOFIEZ" is all about stunting with an emphasis on doing so as a strong unit with your closest homies. Basically, do your best to leave the "goofs" on the sideline where they can't interrupt your glow-up, and continue to rock out with your winning team as we move into better weather and (fingers crossed!) a healthier and disease-free society. Sounds about right if you ask us!

Take a listen to "GOOFIEZ," the latest single by Mother Nature featuring Valee off the duo's upcoming album SZNZ, by streaming the track below or on your preferred MSP. The LP is expected to be released on April 20 via Closed Sessions, so be sure to stay on the lookout as it's set to feature appearances from the likes of Brittney Carter, Freddie Old Soul, The Cool Kid's own Sir Michael Rocks and more. Let us know your thoughts as always down below in the comments section:

Quotable Lyrics:

Is we politicking or we b*tching?
I don't really know
Found a way to activate the vision
Sh*t is mind control
What you speaking? How you living?
What's the riddle of your soul?
This one's for my n****s
Hope my real ones found the antidote

Mother Nature Valee Music News new music Chicago HIp Hop Chicago musicians Chicago artists g.o.o.d. music SZNZ closed sessions Boathouse
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mother Nature & Valee Put On For Chicago With New Collab “GOOFIEZ”
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject