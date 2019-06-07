MoStack Drops Off His Debut Album "Stacko" Ft. J Hus, Stormzy, Dave & More

If you've followed the U.K. scene in the past few years, one name that's been popping up a lot is MoStack. He began gaining prominence in 2016 after releasing singles online which led to the release of his 2017 mixtape, High Street Kid. Two years later, and he's back with his highly anticipated debut album, Stacko.

After releasing the single, "Wild" and "Shine Girl" with Stormzy, MoStack's debut album is finally here in its entirety. Enlisting some of the best from the U.K. hip-hop scene, MoStack releases a 13-track project that'll perfectly set the tone for the summer. With the help of artists like J Hus, who previously featured on High Street Kid, Dave, Fredo, Dolapo and, of course, Stormzy, MoStack makes a big statement with his debut album.