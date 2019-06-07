mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

MoStack Drops Off His Debut Album "Stacko" Ft. J Hus, Stormzy, Dave & More

Aron A.
June 07, 2019 14:50
191 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Stacko
MoStack

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

MoStack's debut album has officially arrived.


If you've followed the U.K. scene in the past few years, one name that's been popping up a lot is MoStack. He began gaining prominence in 2016 after releasing singles online which led to the release of his 2017 mixtape, High Street Kid. Two years later, and he's back with his highly anticipated debut album, Stacko.

After releasing the single, "Wild" and "Shine Girl" with Stormzy, MoStack's debut album is finally here in its entirety. Enlisting some of the best from the U.K. hip-hop scene, MoStack releases a 13-track project that'll perfectly set the tone for the summer. With the help of artists like J Hus, who previously featured on High Street Kid, Dave, Fredo, Dolapo and, of course, Stormzy, MoStack makes a big statement with his debut album.

MoStack J Hus Dave dolapo Stormzy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES MoStack Drops Off His Debut Album "Stacko" Ft. J Hus, Stormzy, Dave & More
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject