MoStack & AJ Tracey Reunite For "Miss Me"

It feels like, with all of the collaborations MoStack and AJ Tracy have delivered over the years, they'd be able to put out a short EP together. We certainly wouldn't be opposed to that since they are quite an excellent pairing on wax. They've delivered breezy summer vibes while also joining forces for after-hours-ready anthems.

The two slid through with their funky new offering, "Miss Me" earlier this week. With an equally groovy video to match the record, the pair deliver an upbeat dancehall-influenced banger. "Miss Me" is a fitting anthem for the approach of cuffing season and hopefully, a sign that MoStack is revving up to drop off some new heat in the coming months.

Check out MoStack's latest single "Miss Me" ft. AJ Tracey below.

Quotable Lyrics

I see you get shy when I call you my darlin'

Send her "LOL" and I weren't even laughin'

If money grows on trees then I'm robbin' the branches

Step in the forest, come through and start blastin'

