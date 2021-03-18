Kanye West is trending on Twitter right now, with most people commenting on his outstanding achievement after being named the richest Black man in American history. Presently valued at $6.6 billion USD, with more than half of that coming from his Yeezy empire, fans of the music mogul are reacting to the news with congratulatory statements. While that's the primary reason that Kanye is trending on Thursday, the chatter is supplemented by a more minimal conversation about his music, with much of it reportedly missing from Apple Music's streaming service.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

According to numerous outlets, including XXL and HipHopDX, much of Kanye West's discography was mysteriously removed from his artist page on Apple Music. At the time of publication, some of the albums have been restored but some core projects from Kanye's catalog are missing, including College Dropout, 808s & Heartbreak, and Cruel Summer. These albums remain available for people who have previously downloaded them.

Similarly, Drake's catalog was also missing some notable albums on his Apple Music page but his account appears to have been restored.

It's unclear what happened to make their projects invisible on Apple Music's search function, but hopefully, this gets fixed soon.

Were you affected by the bug? Check out what people were saying about it below.