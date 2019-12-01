Some people are into collecting things, while others are not. Well, one collector just got a significant pay-out. In a record-breaking sale, an original Marvel comic from 1939 was just auctioned off for an incredible $1.26 million USD. The sale took place at Heritage Auctions and the comic book sold is a no. 1 edition. Senior Vice President Ed Jaster of Heritage Auctions said, “without question, this is the granddaddy of all Marvel comics, without which we would not have the characters and stories we enjoy in today’s comics and feature films.” Imagine being a fan and owning an original edition of literature that kicked off the entire Marvel universe. Being able to shell out a cool $1.26 million on that type of piece of pop culture history must be nice.



The comic book sold was given a 9.4 rating, out of 10, by Certified Guaranty Company, and apparently there are only two other copies that have been awarded a rating of 9.0 or higher. The comic originally belonged to a mailman from Pennsylvania who is a collector. The comic book sold broke multiple records, including most pricey Marvel comic ever sold.

