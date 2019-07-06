There are more than a few LA mansions which can put even the most beautiful of homes to shame with their extravagance. But this week, the top of the top: a gigantic California mansion that once belonged to the late legendary TV producer Aaron Spelling (father of Tori Spelling), has sold for a record-breaking $120 million after being on the market for three years. The insanely large, 56,500-square-foot chateau is located in Holmby Hills, and has become the most expensive home ever sold in LA County. Originally having been built in 1991 for Spelling’s wife, Candy, the estate was later given the nickname "Candyland" in tribute. Formula One heiress, Petra Ecclestone, bought the home off of Candy back in 2011 for a lower price of, but still whopping, $85 million, five years after Spelling died on the estate at 83 years old, and proceeded to list the home for sale in 2016.

SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Whilst the Spellings still owned it, the mansion had 14 bedrooms, 27 bathrooms, a room dedicated to Candy’s vintage doll collection, a bowling alley, a room dedicated specifically to cutting flowers and even an entire climate-controlled chamber for storing silver. Also included within the home was a barbershop, multiple gift-wrapping rooms, and a French wine and cheese room, complete with French music and side-walk tables. After buying it, Petra, the daughter of the billionaire Bernie Ecclestone, gave "The Manor" an over-the-top make-over, building more rooms until that the grand total had reached 123 rooms, and even adding a nightclub in the basement and a couple of large tanks filled with exotic fish. She also re-made the wrapping rooms have into a hair salon and massage parlor. As well as this, it features a tanning room, solarium and a games room. Rolling lawns, rose gardens, citrus orchards, statues and gigantic fountains also fill out "The Manor"’s property, as well as a swimming pool, spa and tennis court. It’s the largest home in LA, coming in at more than 1,500 feet larger than the White House. "The Manor" is located very closely to the previous record holder: The Playboy Mansion, which sold for $100 million back in 2016. It's also tied for the fourth most expensive home in US history, with a $238 million Manhattan apartment sitting at the top of the list. For a peek at the mansion and its interior, check out this Daily Mail article.