Moses Sumney Shares "Me In 20 Years" Off Upcoming Double Album

Moses Sumney has one of the most entrancing voices in modern music. On his songs, he often weaves multiple vocal recordings into complex and haunting tapestries. Sumney's 2017 debut, Aromanticism, displayed his mastery in these sorts of arrangements. His new single, "Me In 20 Years", shows the 28-year-old singer using this method to produce an effect that is both piercing and consoling. Sumney co-produced the song with Daniel Lopatin, better known to most of us as Oneohtrix Point Never, and Matt Otto. Lopatin most recently composed the soundtrack for the critically-acclaimed Safdie Brothers film, Uncut Gems.

"Me In 20 Years" will appear on Sumney's forthcoming double album, græ, to be released on Jagjaguwar. The first part of his album will arrive in February and the rest of it will be shared on May 15. Two other singles, "Virile" and "Polly", preceded today's offering. While the first two singles belong to part one, "Me In 20 Years" belongs to part two. Watch its lyric video below and also make sure to check out Sumney's fantastic self-directed video for "Virile".

Quotable Lyrics

Hey, after all these years

I'm still here, fingers outstretched

With your imprint in my bed

A pit so big I lay on the edge