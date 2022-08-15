We're not sure why Drink Champs made their episode with Yasiin Bey, Talib Kweli, and Dave Chappelle private, but it was recently available to the public, but for a brief moment. The popular series was all set to host a look from Black Star, but good friend Chappelle stopped by to add to the conversation. We'll see much more from the group as Noreaga and DJ EFN chat with them all about their careers as well as get their takes on pop culture moments, but a quote from Mos Def has Hip Hop talking.

Prior to the episode being temporarily taken down, Hip Hop Lately reported that Mos spoke about Kanye West and 50 Cent releasing albums on the same day back in September 2007.

At the time, Ye shared Graduation and Fif dropped Curtis, and in the end, it was West's classic that would take the crown. It was reported that Kanye's Graduation pulled in almost 300K more units than Curtis the first week, and Mos weighed in with why West reigned during that moment.

"It was the whole battle that they were very happy to have. Kanye had a listening session that was in a movie theater, I will never forget it," Mos reportedly stated. "And what Kanye did is that you came into the movie theater and he has programs with all of the songs and some of the lyrics and caramel popcorn and like, edited visuals from [anime] movies that he liked and played that in [sync] to the music."

"The moment he did that, I was like 'Kanye wins,'" he added. "I don't even care what [50] got in the tank he is not topping this album at this time. It's just no way, it was so creative. Graduation is like a Thriller moment that people don't appropriately appreciate."

Mos also said that Fif "don't have nothing in response to that" and he was "riding the tide that Kanye created." At the time, the two rappers were feeding into the hype by appearing in interviews together and playfully teasing one another. Graduation moved over 950K that first week.

