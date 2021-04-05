Warner Bros. Mortal Kombat is one of the big draws to buying HBO Max. The streaming service made a major move by promising to release all their films in 2021 to their viewer base. That means films like Space Jam, Mortal Kombat, Godzilla VS Kong, and more are slated to hit HBO Max on the same day they are released in theaters. That is great for the consumer! However, it looks like fans of Mortal Kombat will need to wait a little longer for their moment.

Mortal Kombat was originally scheduled for April 16 and is instead dropping on April 23. This is only a week wait, but for some fans, that really kills the vibe. We did have to wait this long since the last film (almost three decades), so what's the harm in one more week? Joe Taslim stars as Sub-Zero (The OG version) and Hiroyuki Sanada will play Scorpion in the highly anticipated flick.

Warner hit it out the park with Godzilla VS Kong, setting a pandemic box office record this weekend. It is possible that Warner anticipates more theaters being opened up at the end of April, pushing back the Mortal Kombat release so that more people will have movie access.