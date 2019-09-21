The Mortal Kombat reboot is one step closer to completion. Fans have been yearning for a new MK movie since the two original films dropped back in the mid-'90s. Producer James Wan, director Simon McQuoid, Warner Bros. Pictures, and New Line Cinema have teamed up to bring the reboot to life. The film will be Rated R, and will feature the popular yet gory Fatalities from the video games. It's been a long road to this point, but the official cast for the Mortal Kombat reboot has official been announced.

The studio has confirmed Joe Taslim will play Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada will play Scorpion, Ludi Lin gets to portray Liu Kang, Jessica McNamee has been cast as Sonya Blade, and Tadanobu Asano will be Raiden. Mehcad Brooks was cast as Major Jackson Bridges or “Jax," Josh Lawson as Kano, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Chin Han as Shang Tsung. Into the Badlands star Lewis Tan has also been credited in an unknown role. I have full faith the James Wan's stamp on this movie will make it a brutal and bloody classic. Mortal Kombat is slated to hit theaters on March 5, 2021. Are you excited for the reboot?