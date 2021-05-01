Morray Shows Off His Incredible Storytelling Ability On "Reflections"

Morray has been on an incredible winning streak as of late. Coming out of North Carolina, Morray was noticed by the likes of J Cole thanks to his single "Quicksand" and since that time, the artist has landed himself a major label record deal with Interscope. On Wednesday, Morray dropped off his debut album Street Sermons and as many fans have noticed, the project is filled with incredible songs and gripping storytelling. One of those tracks is called "Reflections" and you can stream it, below.

With this song, Morray delivers his incredible singing voice all while divulging on a time where things weren't so easy. He speaks on living paycheck to paycheck all while worrying about his kids and being able to give them the birthday they deserve. It's a literal reflection on what he's been through and how he has been able to get himself out of a bad situation and into prosperity.

Quotable Lyrics:

Saving money for the studio but that left with the haste

My daughter bday coming up I didn’t have a place to stay

Couldn’t even throw a party, hell I could barely buy a cake

Glad I had the EBT, almost ruined my babies day