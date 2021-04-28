mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Morray Shines On New Single "Can't Use Me"

Mitch Findlay
April 28, 2021 11:47
Morray

Morray has done it again on "Can't Use Me," the soulful single off his brand new mixtape "Street Sermons."


Today, Interscope's rising star Morray has come through with his debut mixtape Street Sermons, a thirteen-track effort featuring many of his recently-released singles. In honor of the big drop, Morray has delivered yet another new video for "Can't Use Me," a soulful guitar-driven track that serves as the perfect backdrop for the rapper's soulful and passionate vocals. 

In an era where many rappers ring closer to melodist than emcee, Morray toes the line effectively, boasting a powerful voice honed from years in the church choir. Not only does "Can't Use Me" highlight his vocal chops, but also his flow, which easily stands as one of the deadliest tools in his arsenal. There's a fluidity that speaks to his ear for precision, and he has yet to meet an instrumental he can't body with calculated grace. It's no wonder Interscope appear to be throwing their considerable weight behind the talent, who has already earned co-signs from J. Cole, DaBaby, Rick Ross, JAY-Z, and more.

For more from Morray, be sure to check out his debut mixtape Street Sermons right here. If that's not enough, check out an exclusive clip from Morray's upcoming "Up Next" interview with Apple Music, during which he discusses following in J. Cole's footsteps

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Sad when the grown men who act like the groupies
I can feel these ni**as hating
Tummy ache because they snaking
Crawling on their belly, undercut for information
Man, these ni**as super different
They gon' make me come and shake 'em

