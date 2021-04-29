Morray Sets His Sights On "Bigger Things"

Yesterday, new Interscope Morray swerved from the traditional Friday release (perhaps a wise move given that DJ Khaled is dropping off his star-studded Khaled Khaled project) and delivered his debut mixtape Street Sermons. Serving as a strong showcase of his soulful vocals, honed following time spent in the church choir, the project goes a long way in introducing Morray to a mainstream audience. And from the sound of it, he's not about to squander the opportunity.

As evidenced on the reflective closer "Bigger Things," Morray is ready to turn the page onto the next chapter. "You heard some of my story, tried to let you inside my life / It took a while I was a child but I’m finally starting to get things right," he raps. "It was my fault most times, fuc*ed up all of mine / But now I’m grown and I’m on my grind." Given how much his life appears to have improved since he truly began chasing his dream, don't be surprised to see him continue to elevate in the months to come. After all, this is only the mixtape, and the proper studio album is currently in the works.

If you haven't yet given Street Sermons a listen, be sure to do so right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Everybody told a ni*ga he would never fucking make it

Couldn’t have been talking bout my future

GuÐµss you must’ve been mistaken

You can’t call it tough love bÐµcause all I’m hearing is hate

Swallow your pride, bitch don’t lie tell me that I’m not amazing