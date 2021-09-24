Morray Reminisces On His Past Life On "Bad Situations"

A rising artist that remains a force to be reckoned with is Morray. The Fayetteville, North Carolina native has been climbing through the ranks to earn the respect of his mentors and peers, and it seems that Morray's hustle has been paying off well. Earlier this year, he shared his Street Sermons project, and later, he nabbed himself a feature on J. Cole's The Off-Season. Morray is back with another New Music Friday addition, this time shaped as a single titled "Bad Situations.

On the track, Morray sings and raps his way through his story-telling rhymes as he shares tales of enjoying his come up while also never forgetting where he came from. Back in July, Morray told HHNM that he was spending his time stacking his vault, so we should expect to hear much more from him in the future.

"I’m just recording," he said at the time. "I got over 125 songs for the album that I'ma have to go through and search through. It’s a work in progress. I’m a perfectionist." Stream "Bad Situations" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Gettin' stupid paid but I tell these n*ggas to watch me

I would never ever let a p*ssy n*gga stop me

Gettin 'money I'm talking 'bout all the profits

Money fall out the wallet, they know when a n*gga got it