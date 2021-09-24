mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Morray Reminisces On His Past Life On "Bad Situations"

Erika Marie
September 24, 2021 02:13
273 Views
73
1
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Bad Situations
Morray

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

The North Carolina rapper returns with another banger.


A rising artist that remains a force to be reckoned with is Morray. The Fayetteville, North Carolina native has been climbing through the ranks to earn the respect of his mentors and peers, and it seems that Morray's hustle has been paying off well. Earlier this year, he shared his Street Sermons project, and later, he nabbed himself a feature on J. Cole's The Off-Season. Morray is back with another New Music Friday addition, this time shaped as a single titled "Bad Situations.

On the track, Morray sings and raps his way through his story-telling rhymes as he shares tales of enjoying his come up while also never forgetting where he came from. Back in July, Morray told HHNM that he was spending his time stacking his vault, so we should expect to hear much more from him in the future.

"I’m just recording," he said at the time. "I got over 125 songs for the album that I'ma have to go through and search through. It’s a work in progress. I’m a perfectionist." Stream "Bad Situations" and let us know your thoughts. 

Quotable Lyrics

Gettin' stupid paid but I tell these n*ggas to watch me
I would never ever let a p*ssy n*gga stop me
Gettin 'money I'm talking 'bout all the profits
Money fall out the wallet, they know when a n*gga got it

Morray
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  7  3
  1
  273
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Morray
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Morray Reminisces On His Past Life On "Bad Situations"
73
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject